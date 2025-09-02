The Hidden Disadvantages To Metal Roofing That You Should Know About
When it comes to your home's exterior there is one major aspect that holds more importance than you might think, your roof. Obviously, the exterior of your home is the first thing people see and as such, it should be your home's aesthetic introduction. Your exterior design choices should be an intentionally curated example of the type of style and tastes people can expect from the interior of your home. While things like front door styles that create major curb appeal and landscaping are crucial aspects of your exterior, so too is your roofing choice and when it comes to the popular metal roofing, there are some important drawbacks to consider.
For your home's roofing you have to take into account not just its aesthetics but also its functionality. Your roof is a major way you protect your home from the elements and it plays a large role in your home's energy usage and efficiency. As you browse different types of roofing systems metal roofing may seem like a great fit. These types of roofs are popular for their longevity, durability, and their environmentally friendly status (they can help keep those utility bills low). However, before you pull the trigger on this roofing style make sure you consider its lesser known downfalls like cost, noise, expansion and contraction, and qualified installation. Each of these things, if not given the proper thought, can make your metal roof a nightmare instead of a dream come true.
Metal has its benefits, but beware of the potential pitfalls
Metal roofs have been increasing in popularity lately for not only their functional draws, but also their versatile aesthetic. There are a variety of types and styles of metal roofing you can use to suit your home's design (like farmhouse or modern), but first make sure its potential drawbacks won't change your mind.
While there are plenty of myths about metal roofing you should know, there are some real drawbacks to consider. Let's start with cost. Metal roofing is more expensive than common asphalt shingles, with the best metal roofing costing about $48 more a square foot than premium asphalt (and the right type of metal is important for your roof). On average, expect a metal roof to cost roughly $11,743 per Angi. Some argue metal roofing saves you money in the long run because of its longevity, but if you simply don't have that amount upfront, the cost is still pretty prohibitive.
Another potential problem is noise. If you're in an area prone to heavy rain or hail, know that it will be much louder with a metal roof than with a different material. Metal is also known to expand and contract with temperature changes. This can mean issues with the integrity of your metal roof, especially if it wasn't installed by qualified professionals (another con is that there are fewer of these qualified companies around). If these aspects won't affect you, then enjoy the benefits metal roofs have to offer!