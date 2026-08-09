Ditch Asphalt Driveways: A Tougher, More Stylish Alternative You'll Love

Asphalt driveways aren't always what they're cracked up to be, literally. Rain and cold can cause them to fracture, and they're difficult to install or replace. Not to mention they aren't the most aesthetically exciting driveway option. If you're planning a driveway or are hoping to replace your existing asphalt, you may want to consider brick pavers instead of asphalt. Not only are they charming and blend with a range of aesthetics, but they're also surprisingly tough and easier to repair or replace. Being made of multiple pavers makes the driveway more flexible, since each paver moves independently from each other during freeze-thaw cycles, flooding, or heavy use. This puts less strain on your driveway overall, leading to fewer large cracks or problem areas.

Similarly, when a crack or other damage does occur, just replace the specific impacted pavers rather than repairing a whole section of cracked or blistered asphalt and hoping it holds. At a baseline, both asphalt and brick pavers can last around 25 years. However, with proper care, brick pavers can last 50 years or longer. Meanwhile, asphalt may not even last the full 25 years if you live somewhere with heavy rains or freezing weather. Aesthetically, brick pavers have a classic style that can look neutral, rustic, or even modern, depending on the color and layout you choose. By contrast, asphalt mostly feels like a parking lot. When freshly installed, the smooth, black surface looks clean and professional, but these driveways rarely stay fresh for long. In contrast, as they weather, your brick pavers can take on a charming, rustic-chic patina, extending their visual appeal.