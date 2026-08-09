Goodbye Pricey Screens: There's A Smarter Way To Cover Patios

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When the weather is finally good enough to enjoy your outdoor spaces, it brings another problem. Insects enjoy comfortable temperatures just as much as people do, and those without screened-in patios may fall victim to nightmarish insect swarms. Screened-in porches are outside of many household budgets. To screen in an existing porch, even a small one, can cost thousands of dollars. Fortunately, there are methods to avoid steep installation costs. Install a DIY screened patio enclosure, but without traditional framing and screening. On TikTok, feleciat7 shared their ingenious way to screen a patio using magnetic garage door covers.

This idea doesn't require any extra hardware, framing pieces, or heavy construction material. All you need are magnetic garage screen doors, like the Elytsemoh Garage Screen Doors, which come in various sizes. These doors are a fraction of the cost of a screened-in porch, and require far fewer materials, tools, and planning. The adhesive magnet bar that it hangs from is also renter-friendly, as it simply sticks onto a surface. There's no need for drilling or permanent modifications to a space.

This type of screen door lets the breeze in and provides the many other benefits of screening in a space. First and foremost, they keep the bugs out. However, they also keep natural debris out, such as dirt, leaves, mowed grass, pine needles, and helicopter seeds.