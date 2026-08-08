Remove Rust From Metal Files With A Kitchen Ingredient You Already Have

Actually, cleaning and removing rust from metal files is as easy as removing it from other items like rusty bolts. First, assemble the equipment. You'll need a container large enough to fully submerge the files, enough vinegar to fill the container, and a microfiber cloth, scrubbing pad, or wire brush.

Once the container is filled with vinegar, completely immerse the metal file in the liquid. The length of time you submerge it will depend on how rusty it is. Check after half an hour to see what progress has been made. If the surface rust was not overly built up, you should be able to scrub or wipe it away. If you find that the rust is pervasive, return the file to the vinegar and let it sit for 24 hours, routinely checking and scrubbing it to see if the vinegar has loosened the rust.

Once the tool is cleaned, any remaining vinegar on the surface must be neutralized. Empty and refill the container with a mixture of water and baking soda, using about 1 cup of baking soda for 1 gallon of water. Submerge the file in the solution for 10 minutes. Remove the file and buff with fine steel wool to dry and polish it.