Ditch Curtain Rods And Tools: There's An Easier Way To Cover Windows
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You don't exactly want people peeking into your home's windows, nor do you want the sun shining directly in, creating glare on your screens and damaging your furniture. But then again, you probably don't want to deal with hanging curtain rods or futzing around with shades or blinds, trying to get them to hang evenly. While you could always ditch curtains and explore other window treatment options, you don't have to. Adhesive or Velcro curtain panels block the sun, give you privacy, and add the finishing touch to a room — no drilling required.
It's true, there are plenty of no-drill ways to hang curtains, such as using a tension rod, magnetic curtain rods, or adhesive-mounted rods. However, adhesive curtains get rid of the rod altogether, giving you a smooth, clean look and saving you a step — all you need to do is hang the curtains rather than a rod, plus curtains. These curtains are available in a range of colors and sizes and are often designed to be blackout curtains, although sheer and regular versions are also available.
Adhesive curtains may be the perfect window treatment for your home if you're renting long-term. Alternatively, if you plan on heading to a vacation rental and are worried that the blinds there will let in too much light at night or in the early morning, you could pack a few adhesive curtain panels to black out the room.
How to choose adhesive window curtains
The things to pay attention to when picking out adhesive curtains are pretty similar to what you'd pay attention to when choosing any other type of curtain or drapery. Perhaps the most important consideration is the curtain's size. Generally speaking, you should attach the curtain to your window frame, although some people choose to stick it to the wall instead. When you measure for your curtains, start from the top of the window frame and measure to the floor (or wherever you want the curtain to end).
As for the curtain's width, you have two options. For a curtain that already has built-in gathers, such as the gonnrly Lightweight Curtains, use the width of the window, plus a few extra inches on either side. For a curtain that you'll gather yourself along the adhesive, such as the Sovtfides Adhesive Blackout Curtains, choose a width that's about double the window's width. One thing that's worth noting about adhesive curtains is that most include a tie or rope to use to gather the curtains, since you can't push them to the side as you would with curtains on a rod.
Take a look at the reviews before you purchase the curtains, as in some cases, customers complain that the adhesive doesn't last long, causing their curtains to fall down. It could be that they didn't install the adhesive correctly — you'll need to clean the surface before attaching the first adhesive strip. Otherwise, there's a risk the curtain will fall, potentially taking some of the wall's paint off with it.