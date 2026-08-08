Ditch Curtain Rods And Tools: There's An Easier Way To Cover Windows

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You don't exactly want people peeking into your home's windows, nor do you want the sun shining directly in, creating glare on your screens and damaging your furniture. But then again, you probably don't want to deal with hanging curtain rods or futzing around with shades or blinds, trying to get them to hang evenly. While you could always ditch curtains and explore other window treatment options, you don't have to. Adhesive or Velcro curtain panels block the sun, give you privacy, and add the finishing touch to a room — no drilling required.

It's true, there are plenty of no-drill ways to hang curtains, such as using a tension rod, magnetic curtain rods, or adhesive-mounted rods. However, adhesive curtains get rid of the rod altogether, giving you a smooth, clean look and saving you a step — all you need to do is hang the curtains rather than a rod, plus curtains. These curtains are available in a range of colors and sizes and are often designed to be blackout curtains, although sheer and regular versions are also available.

Adhesive curtains may be the perfect window treatment for your home if you're renting long-term. Alternatively, if you plan on heading to a vacation rental and are worried that the blinds there will let in too much light at night or in the early morning, you could pack a few adhesive curtain panels to black out the room.