Forget Basic Paint Rollers: The Easy-To-Use Amazon Find For A Faster Job
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Painting a room is often straightforward, but it's no small task. The job requires a lot of repetitive motions that can quickly become tiring. There's a good reason why some people choose to hire a painter instead of doing it themselves. However, if you want to tackle this project, one of the top tips for a faster painting job is to use the right tools. Wagner designed the PowerFlow EZ Roller to eliminate the back-and-forth between the wall and the paint tray.
This system feeds paint directly to the roller cover, eliminating the need to repeatedly dip it into a paint tray. Instead, a hose draws paint from a connected paint can or container. It flows up the roller handle and is distributed through the perforated roller cover. Users can start and stop the flow of paint using a button on the handle. The unit comes with a 3/8" roller cover that's good for painting drywall, though a 3/4" one is also available for more textured surfaces.
This system is especially appealing for DIY painters who want to reduce the strain on their bodies. If you've finished a big paint job with a roller and tray, you've probably felt it. Moving back and forth, bending, and twisting takes a toll as you work around a room. Paint sprayers are one alternative, but they often require extensive preparation and can feel daunting to use. This product has a familiar roller setup, while also offering a more efficient workflow.
The Wagner PowerFlow EZ Roller eliminates the need for a paint tray
At $55, this tool costs more than a standard roller, but it's still likely cheaper than a post-project recovery massage. And it doesn't solve every home painting qualm. You still have to perform the rolling motion with this system. However, eliminating the to-and-fro from a tray means that it won't take as long to paint a room, especially larger ones.
Wagner claims painting with this system will go two times faster than using a standard roller. This is surely an estimate and DIYer-dependent, but a few Amazon reviewers agree. One buyer comments, "[It] works really well – excellent for ceilings and high walls. Saves a lot of time because you do not need to keep refilling the roller from a paint tray. I painted a ceiling in less than half the time I usually take." To help with big jobs, the system has a 16-foot hose as well as the option to add an extension connection (sold separately) to reach high spots.
Amazon reviews of this unit are generally positive, and it earns a 4.2-star rating overall from around 60 reviews. Negative reviews mention the cleaning process being tedious or long. Understandably, it's more involved than cleaning a paint roller and tray, and you have to flush the paint out of the system when you're done. Wagner says this process should take 10 to 15 minutes, but some reviews report taking up to 30 minutes. This process is pretty hands-off, though, and involves leaving the machine to circulate the cleaning solution. So, it isn't physically taxing, and if that's your priority, the extra cleanup can be worthwhile.