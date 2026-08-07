What Do Glass Bottles On A Tree Mean?

Traveling through the American South, you may have seen bottle trees. They're easy to spot in many neighborhoods. You will see dark blue glass bottles placed over the ends of tree branches. These are more than decorative yard art. Bottle trees have a long history, traced by some historians back to the African kingdom of Kongo. When people from Kongo were enslaved and brought to the Americas, the tradition came with them. The Creole and Gullah Geechee people adapted it into the art of today, in which colorful glass bottles are placed on real tree branches or tree-shaped metal statues. The belief is that spirits would be attracted to the bottles, becoming trapped in them rather than continuing into the home.

Some people still craft bottle trees for this purpose, while others see them as more representative, serving as a general symbol of protection and good luck. There are also people for whom making bottle trees is an act of remembrance and of honoring their heritage. Of course, some people have also just fallen in love with the aesthetic and mimic it without fully understanding the tradition. That's why, if you're looking into how to build a bottle tree, you should keep in mind the cultures and meanings behind the art form.