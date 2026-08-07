12 Genius Home Items You Can Only Buy From South Korea

It might seem like Americans' modern love of South Korean culture — as evidenced by the enthusiastic importation of everything from beauty products and foods to K-pop and cinema — has left little of Korean culture left to explore. But, of course, an ancient culture will have traditions, crafts, materials, and methods all its own, and there's still plenty to discover. The only problem is finding some of the most iconic Korean home items locally. You might find brassware utensils, woodcrafts, or even Dansaekhwa art prints on international marketplaces like Amazon. However, you'll still find the most and the best examples of Korean crafts and home goods within South Korea itself.

This is starting to change as both contemporary artists and manufacturers find ways to integrate traditional Korean arts into new products ... and those products will inevitably, it seems, find their way onto shelves and into the homes of the West. But, for now, many of these crafts are most readily found in the markets, festivals, and galleries of South Korea, particularly around Seoul.

Of course, it almost goes without saying that some Korean arts and goods will find their way onto shelves intact. In contrast, others will arrive as mere imitation or even cynical approximations without much in the way of authenticity. For the moment, you might find more authentic craft from local Korean artisans than from mass-produced imported goods. Sometimes that won't matter much — in a sense, a brass chopstick is a brass chopstick — but sometimes it will make all the difference, as with Hanji papercrafts, traditional pottery, and fine woodworking.