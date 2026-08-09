No More Pricey Privacy Screens: There's A Smarter Way To DIY One

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Having privacy on your property should be a right, not a luxury. Don't let pricey privacy screens keep you from making a backyard feel cozy and private. Even with a limited budget, there's a smarter way to DIY a customized screen without breaking the bank. TikToker thetexasjess designed an unbeatable privacy screen using shade cloth and plywood boards. She simply pinned a shade cloth between wood boards to create a large outdoor partition that provides solitude, shade, and decorative appeal.

This simple design meshes well with most landscape designs, as both the shade cloth and wood have a neutral look that complements other features. Wood is especially easy to incorporate into outdoor areas, and it effortlessly adds warmth to a space. You can install a privacy screen to shield a small area or most of your space. Whether your concern is being seen by nosy neighbors or passing cars, it'll do the job.

This creative privacy screen idea will beautify your outdoor space on any budget. Pick up single shade nets from Amazon for under $15 each, such as the Qlofei Shade Cloth, and wood boards for about the same price per piece. Just be aware of fence code requirements before taking the plunge. Even if your city allows privacy fences and screens, your HOA may not allow them or require advance approval.