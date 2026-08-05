Ditch Asphalt Driveways: A Greener, More Attractive Alternative

Homeowners in search of sustainable property improvements should look at durable and stylish asphalt driveway alternatives. Asphalt is a common, affordable driveway material with several environmental drawbacks: it is petroleum-based, contributes to heat absorption, and it's usually impermeable. On a large driveway surface, asphalt prevents rainwater from soaking back into the ground. This process contributes to pooling, flooding, and contaminated runoff. However, permeable pavers are a more eco-friendly alternative. This includes one appealing choice — turfstone pavers.

Turfstone pavers are made of concrete and have an open grid or lattice-style design. Grass is often grown in the gaps. These pavers offer the strength of a solid driveway, but they have the look and permeability of a natural material. The Belgard Turfstone Grid Paver is an example of this product. When it rains, water can filter through the pervious surface. This process helps replenish groundwater, which is important for ecosystems. Since the water absorbs in-place, permeable pavers also help keep pollutants out of local waterways.

When rainwater flows down traditional asphalt driveways, it can collect residue such as oil, gasoline, and de-icing salts as it passes. These substances can pollute streets, storm drains, and waterways. This is especially concerning when you consider the concentrated result of runoff from multiple homes. The gaps in these pavers also offer better drainage and air flow in the winter, reducing the risk of ice refreezing and creating a dreaded ice rink of a driveway. This means less deicer is needed, minimizing the use of one type of pollutant.