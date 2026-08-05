The Smart Paint Roller That Seems Useful But Is A Waste Of Money
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Painting is one of those DIY projects that isn't rocket science, but to do it well, you definitely need the right painting tools and a whole lot of patience. One of the areas that can be the most frustrating to get right is edging or cutting in, which is applying paint where your wall butts up against another edge, like a window frame, outlet, or corner of another wall. Usually, this process means a lot of taping along corners and edges, which takes a lot of time. Any tool that can make edging easier seems like a no-brainer to purchase, and there are many edging devices marketed to lighten the burden of this painstaking task. One such tool is the Wagner Smart Edge Manual Trigger Roller, although it isn't getting great reviews from users and might be more trouble than it is worth.
Sold at home improvement stores and on Amazon for around $26, this roller is designed to be loaded with paint straight from your paint can (you don't need a tray, which seems helpful) using a syringe-like tube that connects to the roller at the end. You then press the trigger pump on the handle to keep paint flowing to the roller as you edge. The roller is small at about 3 inches wide, making it a good size for tight spaces and detail work. The design looks and sounds great in theory, promising to cut edging time and deliver precise paint lines. But unfortunately, many buyers aren't fans, with hundreds of 1-star reviews on both Home Depot and Amazon. If you want to save time painting your room, this tool may not do what it promises.
Where the Wagner edger falls short
Many users who purchased the Wagner Smart Edge Roller online complained that it fails to make edging projects quick or easy, with one reviewer even saying to "avoid this like the plague." In particular, the tool struggles to get paint completely to the edge of where it is needed, which kind of defeats the purpose of an edging tool.
YouTuber and professional painter BryanBuilt used and reviewed the Wagner roller and ran into the same issue. The roller left a gap along the corner of his wall and didn't create a perfectly straight line (although he made the point that a perfect line wasn't necessarily expected for a DIYer). In addition, the painter found it difficult to get the paint flowing evenly into the roller after having used it once before. Other online reviewers noted that it was hard to learn how to use properly, a pain to clean, and a waste of money. Several also reported that it creates a drippy mess. "The paint leaked from the cylinder right through the handle. I got more paint on the floor than the wall," one frustrated customer wrote.
If you aren't comfortable using a brush to get paint into the nooks and crannies of your room but would love to paint without taping every edge, you could consider a simpler edging tool like the Shur-Line Paint Edger Pro. This edger has thousands of 5-star reviews from purchasers on Amazon, plus positive reviews from professional painters.