What To Do If You Find A Cockroach In Your Home

Despite all your efforts to keep a clean home, seeing an occasional pest is not out of the question. Cockroaches are one example, and the chances are greater of seeing one during the late spring and summer. Seeing a single roach isn't necessarily a cause for panic, though. After first getting rid of the lone cockroach with non-chemical methods, any further action depends on when and where this encounter occurred, and whether you see signs of a broader infestation.

Roaches can enter your home in multiple ways, and they are more likely to do so when seeking food or shelter. If you spot one out of nowhere, it's best to remove it with a vacuum cleaner if you can. Be sure to empty the bin or bag into an outdoor trash can with a lid after using the vacuum to remove a roach. Once you've eliminated the single pest, you must determine whether the encounter was an anomaly or whether there might be more cockroaches hiding in your home.

The first clue is the time of day. Nighttime run-ins with a roach are not out of the ordinary, as these insects are nocturnal and most active during this time. Spotting a roach during the day might be cause for concern, as it could signal increased activity. Another factor is location: these insects prefer wet, humid places. Bathrooms, kitchens, and dark spaces, like basements, are among the places these pests prefer. At this point, you may want to inspect your home for further signs of a roach infestation.