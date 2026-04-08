What To Do If You Find A Roach Nest In Your Home Or Yard

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Nobody wants to share their homes with any insects, especially a family of roaches. Although cockroaches aren't inherently dangerous, they are some of the grossest bugs in your house. Their little legs can cover some serious ground, potentially walking over spoiled food or outdoor waste and then transferring that bacteria to any fresh food or surfaces they crawl on. So, it's important to get rid of them as soon as you notice any cockroach activity around your house or yard.

Roaches are practically dinosaurs. They've been around for millions of years, and they continue to be incredibly resilient. Given that, the best way to get rid of cockroaches is to use multiple techniques. First, identify where the cockroaches are hiding, whether indoors or in the yard. If you aren't sure if what you've found is a roach nest, there are a few signs to look out for. Unlike ants or wasps, cockroaches don't build typical nests. Their hideouts are considered harborage sites or resting sites, which are hiding spots near food where they typically lay eggs and shed their exoskeletons. So, egg casings, discarded exoskeletons, and pepper-like droppings all indicate that a nest is nearby.

If you see one roach nest, there are likely more. To locate them all, place sticky traps in any areas where you've noticed roach activity, as well as dark or moist spots where roaches are likely to hide or move, like dark cabinet corners, under appliances, and around garbage cans. Once the traps are full, toss them in a baggie and throw them away.