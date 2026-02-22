14 Sneaky Things That Are Attracting Roaches To Your Home

Every household should take action to prevent pests from entering and infesting their home, and roaches are no exception. Cockroaches, in particular, can be more than a nuisance: These creepy insects are among the grossest bugs in your house, as they can carry diseases and allergens that pose some real risks to human health. Keeping your home clean is considered one of the best ways to prevent roach infestations, but you may also need to look a bit deeper at some of the sneaky items that could be drawing them to your home in the first place.

While it might feel like roaches have survived over the course of millennia just to haunt humans, the fact is that these insects are like any other living beings: They seek out food, water, and shelter. Unfortunately, some of these basic needs are plentiful in human homes. Look carefully around your house to see if you can make simple modifications — like sweeping up crumbs daily and replacing damp towels — to reduce the chances of drawing these insects into your space. If you suspect a possible roach infestation, you'll likely need to call a pest-control expert. In the meantime, here's our guide for how to get rid of cockroaches.