Sharpen Your Chainsaw Easily With A Budget-Friendly Amazon Find

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Chainsaws, whether gas or electric, are the wonder machines of our backyards. When you need a chainsaw, few things can take its place. It is very important that you know how to use a chainsaw safely, but it is also important that the machine's chain is sharp. Looking at how many teeth are on its chain might have you feeling overwhelmed, but with the help of a tool like the Sharp Pebble Electric Chainsaw Sharpener, you can leave that worry behind. That's because the machine does the tricky parts for you.

What are the tricky parts? Surprising as it may seem, chainsaw teeth are extremely sophisticated when it comes to their shape and design. Each link has a cutting edge, sometimes called the chisel, that is sharp and angled when compared to the face of the chainsaw bar. Then there is an opening in front of the cutting edge that curves up to a bump called a raker. The raker clears the wood waste made by the link in front of it, allowing the cutting edge to better engage and cut away the wood fibers.

Considering all the precision involved in each tiny component, it's easy to see why having your chain sharpened costs between $5 and $20 each time. Fortunately, with a price of about $40 on Amazon, it won't take many sharpening events for the budget-friendly Sharp Pebble chainsaw sharpener to pay for itself. Just don't forget to wear gloves and eye protection when you sharpen your chain.