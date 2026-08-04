Sharpen Your Chainsaw Easily With A Budget-Friendly Amazon Find
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Chainsaws, whether gas or electric, are the wonder machines of our backyards. When you need a chainsaw, few things can take its place. It is very important that you know how to use a chainsaw safely, but it is also important that the machine's chain is sharp. Looking at how many teeth are on its chain might have you feeling overwhelmed, but with the help of a tool like the Sharp Pebble Electric Chainsaw Sharpener, you can leave that worry behind. That's because the machine does the tricky parts for you.
What are the tricky parts? Surprising as it may seem, chainsaw teeth are extremely sophisticated when it comes to their shape and design. Each link has a cutting edge, sometimes called the chisel, that is sharp and angled when compared to the face of the chainsaw bar. Then there is an opening in front of the cutting edge that curves up to a bump called a raker. The raker clears the wood waste made by the link in front of it, allowing the cutting edge to better engage and cut away the wood fibers.
Considering all the precision involved in each tiny component, it's easy to see why having your chain sharpened costs between $5 and $20 each time. Fortunately, with a price of about $40 on Amazon, it won't take many sharpening events for the budget-friendly Sharp Pebble chainsaw sharpener to pay for itself. Just don't forget to wear gloves and eye protection when you sharpen your chain.
Advantages of power grinding chainsaw sharpeners
Dull chainsaws require more effort, don't cut well, and are less safe. (You'll know when the chain is getting dull as the wood waste chips get smaller and cutting gets slower.) Traditionally, sharpening a chainsaw tooth required a round handheld file of the proper diameter. By eye or with the aid of a gauge of some sort, you'd angle the file and apply enough elbow grease to file away a tiny bit of metal, creating a sharp cutting edge. It is a tedious process that requires hand strength and stamina.
A power grinder like the Sharp Pebble chainsaw sharpener makes getting the proper grinding angle easier, and the grinding bit powered by the tool requires almost no effort at all. As there are between 30 and 120 teeth in a chainsaw chain, depending on the bar length, the value of a tool like this one is evident.
That is especially true for those of us who are getting older. Hand strength and visual acuity erode with age, so power grinding tools are exceptionally helpful to us older folks. The traditional method of filing and examining each tooth becomes onerous as you age, rather than simply tedious. With a little practice, though, you'll be able to use a power grinder to sharpen each tooth quickly and accurately.