Don't Waste Pruned Branches: Turn Them Into A Charming DIY Wreath With A Thrifted Bowl

Snip, snip, snip! It's a familiar sound in the heart of pruning season when you're shaping up your shrubs and trimming your trees. Pruning trees, shrubs, and flowers often helps them grow better and stay healthier. In some cases, you'll end up with quite a few branches and vines after tackling those maintenance tasks. Of course, you can toss those trimmings into your compost pile or send them off with your yard recycling items, but some of those branches make the perfect free materials for DIY wreaths. That's exactly what TikTok creator Mrs. Clare Hoops does with her leftover clematis branches.

This DIY won't work for all types of branches, though. Thick, rigid branches won't make the cut. Clematis trimmings work well, but you can use any thin woody stems or branches that are firm yet flexible — they need to bend easily into the round wreath shape without snapping. Evergreen branches are a classic option for wreaths, especially around the holidays. You can also use flowering stems and branches in the spring to create a living wreath — forsythia, plum, crabapple, pussywillows, and redbud are a few examples.

You can shape a wreath yourself, but using a shallow, relatively flat bowl or pan gives you a framework to help keep keep the branches contained. You could use one you already own or get a thrifted option, instead. You'll need some snippers to trim off excess foliage or shorten the branches to fit within the wreath. Snippers are one of the tools you'll dig for harvesting in the garden anyway. To hold the branches in the wreath shape, you'll need twine or wire.