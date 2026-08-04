Stop Stuffing Cabinets: There's A Space-Saving Way To Organize Spices

One of the more clever ways to store and organize spices, the 6-tier shelf perfectly ties into one of 2026's biggest kitchen trends: "disappearing storage." According to Stuart Pumpelly of Four Brothers Design + Build, homeowners are searching for "storage that disappears into the architecture rather than getting stuck on top of it" (via Livingetc). Since it provides ample opportunity to keep essentials in check while steering clear of busy spots, this budget-friendly find is a good way to cash in on the trend.

Plus, "disappearing storage" also asks dwellers to marry purpose and aesthetics, so make sure to unify your spices with something like the Diditime 6-Piece Jar Set and a few colorful hand towels. Just keep in mind that you shouldn't keep your spices too close to a heat source, so avoid installing your shelving unit near the stove.

If you like the idea of a pull-out spice storage system but aren't a fan of the Bukfen rack's open wire design, fear not. There are other options, like the Yatiney Rolling Storage Cart, which features framed sides, making the unit less noticeable when nestled between cabinets and appliances. The clean design also means it blends right into any kitchen style, whether traditional, modern, or something in between. Another thing worth pointing out is the flexibility. While the Bukfen spice rack needs to be affixed, the Yatiney storage unit comes with casters, so you can wheel your spices around the kitchen as you cook.