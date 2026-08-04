IKEA's Space-Saving Outdoor Storage Rack Can Replace Your Deck Box

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even the most decorated and manicured outdoor space will look messy if there isn't enough storage. Just like inside your home, it's necessary to have a spot to place your day-to-day items on a patio or in the backyard. A deck box is standard fare when it comes to outdoor storage and organization. If you have room, they're an easy addition, offering spacious storage. If you're working with a very small area, though, like a compact patio, tiny backyard, or an apartment balcony, a bulky deck box can eat up too much space. Then, you may need to look for a compact storage solution, like the KOLBJÖRN Shelf. It's an IKEA find that can organize outdoor clutter in tight areas.

This unit is the smallest of the pieces in IKEA's KOLBJÖRN line, measuring 31 ½ inches wide by 13 ¾ inches deep and 17 ¾ inches tall. It is a similar size (and looks) like a small bench, and it can actually be used as one too, creating additional outdoor seating. However, the retailer advertises the tested weight limit at 66 pounds per shelf, so it's more suitable for seating children. For families with small outdoor spaces, even this limited dual-use can be helpful.