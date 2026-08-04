IKEA's Space-Saving Outdoor Storage Rack Can Replace Your Deck Box
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even the most decorated and manicured outdoor space will look messy if there isn't enough storage. Just like inside your home, it's necessary to have a spot to place your day-to-day items on a patio or in the backyard. A deck box is standard fare when it comes to outdoor storage and organization. If you have room, they're an easy addition, offering spacious storage. If you're working with a very small area, though, like a compact patio, tiny backyard, or an apartment balcony, a bulky deck box can eat up too much space. Then, you may need to look for a compact storage solution, like the KOLBJÖRN Shelf. It's an IKEA find that can organize outdoor clutter in tight areas.
This unit is the smallest of the pieces in IKEA's KOLBJÖRN line, measuring 31 ½ inches wide by 13 ¾ inches deep and 17 ¾ inches tall. It is a similar size (and looks) like a small bench, and it can actually be used as one too, creating additional outdoor seating. However, the retailer advertises the tested weight limit at 66 pounds per shelf, so it's more suitable for seating children. For families with small outdoor spaces, even this limited dual-use can be helpful.
The KOLBJÖRN Shelf is a compact alternative to a deck box
For those who need more storage space but still in the same compact footprint, there's a taller KOLBJÖRN Shelf unit with an extra tier. These units are also modular and stackable, so you can attach multiple together to create a taller storage shelf that takes advantage of vertical space. It's also possible to use a KOLBJÖRN Cabinet with doors as a base to create hidden storage. The pieces are designed to attach together for security, to build a more custom storage layout for a small patio design. This is flexibility that most deck boxes won't offer.
The KOLBJÖRN shelf is made of powder-coated galvanized steel, so it's durable and weatherproof. The design is plain, but the open shelves look less bulky than a deck box and can help to maintain airiness on compact balconies and patios. The layout can be better for small accessories you're likely to keep in tight spaces, like a watering can, gardening hand tools, and citronella candles. Shelves will keep these items better-organized than a deck box, which can feel like a chasm when you're storing lots of little items. Outdoor storage bins can help you bring even more organization to an open unit. The Rubbermaid Multi-Purpose Storage Baskets and Granny Says Waterproof Wicker Basket will fit these shelves nicely.