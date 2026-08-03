The Old West Thrift Find People Are Repurposing For Unique Home Decor

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There are many ways to infuse your home with rustic flair, from using wood accents to farmhouse paint colors, but one timeless method is decorating with vintage items. The right secondhand piece can be a quaint reminder of the past that's stitched into the present. For anyone who really wants to lean into Western charm, you can bring some giddy-up to your decor by repurposing an old horse saddle. Horse decor has long been popular, whether it's a set of bronco bookends or lucky horseshoes nailed to a door. But the saddle itself, an actual piece of horse tack, is a unique feature that can provide an Old West cowboy vibe or, for equestrians, show off one of your passions.

It's not necessarily hard to wrangle a used saddle, but it can be expensive. Secondhand saddles are available at tack shops and some consignment stores, as well as online through sites like Etsy, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace. Usable, genuine leather saddles can quickly reach a few hundred to several thousand dollars, while some entry-level saddles made from cheaper materials are sold for as low as $100. If you own or previously owned horses, there's a chance you have an old saddle lying around, and repurposing it as decor can also be a fond way to commemorate your equine pets. Once you've picked out the right saddle, the real fun begins, as it's surprisingly versatile to style.