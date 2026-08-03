The Old West Thrift Find People Are Repurposing For Unique Home Decor
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There are many ways to infuse your home with rustic flair, from using wood accents to farmhouse paint colors, but one timeless method is decorating with vintage items. The right secondhand piece can be a quaint reminder of the past that's stitched into the present. For anyone who really wants to lean into Western charm, you can bring some giddy-up to your decor by repurposing an old horse saddle. Horse decor has long been popular, whether it's a set of bronco bookends or lucky horseshoes nailed to a door. But the saddle itself, an actual piece of horse tack, is a unique feature that can provide an Old West cowboy vibe or, for equestrians, show off one of your passions.
It's not necessarily hard to wrangle a used saddle, but it can be expensive. Secondhand saddles are available at tack shops and some consignment stores, as well as online through sites like Etsy, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace. Usable, genuine leather saddles can quickly reach a few hundred to several thousand dollars, while some entry-level saddles made from cheaper materials are sold for as low as $100. If you own or previously owned horses, there's a chance you have an old saddle lying around, and repurposing it as decor can also be a fond way to commemorate your equine pets. Once you've picked out the right saddle, the real fun begins, as it's surprisingly versatile to style.
How to decorate your home with an old horse saddle
A popular way to repurpose horse saddles is by turning them into bar stools (not to be confused with a standard saddle-style stool). A video posted by Tower3chute shows the bare bones of a horse saddle bar stool at a bar in Jackson, Wyoming. If you don't want to go through the DIY process to make your own, you can purchase pre-built horse saddle bar stools, like this Authentic Saddle Bar Stool by Etsy seller ColoradoRusticLLC.
Looking for an easy decorating idea that requires minimal elbow grease? TikTok user home_with_adriana shows how stylish an antique saddle looks simply draped over an entryway bench. Another content creator, caleysvenssoninteriors, follows a similar approach by placing a rich brown saddle found at a garage sale on a chair in the foyer. "This is incredibly beautiful!" one commenter replied. "I've seen a few pieces of tack at local antique shops and may need to add them to our home now." It's also easy to display a saddle from decorative ceiling beams or hang it on a wall with a cheap mount, as evidenced in a TikTok posted by caninexoxo.
@home_with_adriana
One of my favorite antique finds is this saddle. This is how I styled it in my home. 🐴❤️ #antiques #antiquing #rusticdecor #westerndecor #saddle
A key detail these videos have in common is that the horse saddles are integrated with matching rustic decor. Tastefully placing small details like distressed wood, hanging plates, or even paintings of horses adds unifying depth and texture. Using an old horse saddle as decor can be a subtle way to enrich your interior or a conversation-starting statement piece, depending on how it's done.