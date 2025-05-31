Ever Noticed A Horseshoe Hanging On Someone's Front Door? Here's Why It's There

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever noticed a horseshoe hanging outside of someone's front door and wondered what the meaning is? Perhaps surprisingly, this piece of decor doesn't mean the dweller is the equestrian type, because the horseshoe is actually a symbol of good luck and is hung to provide protection and good fortune to those who enter. That's why you can find horseshoes hanging on or above the front doors of many homes. Some choose to hang the horseshoe with the open end up, so the decoration can gather good luck like a pot, while others insist it's best to hang it upside down so the luck can sprinkle over anyone passing through the doorway.

Beyond luck, horseshoes also have a protective meaning and are thought by some to ward off evils. Hanging good luck symbols on front doors for protection is an ancient tradition and is seen all over the world, from the Irish four-leaf clover to the Middle East and the Mediterranean's evil eye. The horseshoe was given symbolic power as a good luck charm as early as the eighth century, and has remained a popular choice for attracting abundance in the home.