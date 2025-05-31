Ever Noticed A Horseshoe Hanging On Someone's Front Door? Here's Why It's There
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Have you ever noticed a horseshoe hanging outside of someone's front door and wondered what the meaning is? Perhaps surprisingly, this piece of decor doesn't mean the dweller is the equestrian type, because the horseshoe is actually a symbol of good luck and is hung to provide protection and good fortune to those who enter. That's why you can find horseshoes hanging on or above the front doors of many homes. Some choose to hang the horseshoe with the open end up, so the decoration can gather good luck like a pot, while others insist it's best to hang it upside down so the luck can sprinkle over anyone passing through the doorway.
Beyond luck, horseshoes also have a protective meaning and are thought by some to ward off evils. Hanging good luck symbols on front doors for protection is an ancient tradition and is seen all over the world, from the Irish four-leaf clover to the Middle East and the Mediterranean's evil eye. The horseshoe was given symbolic power as a good luck charm as early as the eighth century, and has remained a popular choice for attracting abundance in the home.
The origins of horseshoes as a good luck symbol
So why did the humble horseshoe garner such a sterling reputation? One of the earliest theories is that the horseshoe's shape was similar to that of a crescent moon, which has come to be a symbol of fertility and good luck. It could also possibly have something to do with the material horseshoes are made from and how they are forged through blacksmithing. Traditionally, horseshoes are made from iron, which is an exceptionally tough metal, and in Celtic cultures, was thought to ward off fairies because iron smelled of blood.
One specific story that could explain the prevalence of horseshoes as good luck symbols comes from 10th century England and the legend of Saint Dunstan. The story goes that Saint Dunstan nailed a horseshoe to the devil's foot, causing the devil great pain. Saint Dunstan refused to remove the horseshoe unless the devil agreed to stay away from the homes of those who hung the horseshoe. Turns out, making a deal with the devil isn't always all bad, and many continue to hang the horseshoe for luck even if they have secular beliefs.
Hang your own horseshoe
With hundreds of years behind it as a symbol of good fortune, you could be excited to hang your own horseshoe, but unless you've got a blacksmith in the backyard, might not know where to get one. You can find old horseshoes readily online from places like eBay or you can try your luck on Facebook Marketplace. It's also not uncommon to find horseshoes on the shelves of antique shops and thrift stores.
Excited to hang a lucky horseshoe but find the idea of an antique, used horseshoe a little more shabby than chic? Lucky for you, there are plenty of decorative options out there that have never been anywhere near a horse's foot. You can look for a golden horseshoe from Amazon, a personalized monogrammed horseshoe from Etsy, and many other choices. If you plan to hang the horseshoe outside of your home, be sure to find one made from a durable material that won't become damaged from exposure to the elements. And of course, do your research on how to hang a horseshoe to decide which way it should face!