Why Your Tap Water May Suddenly Taste Moldy In The Summer

It's the middle of summer, you take a sip from a glass of tap water from your kitchen sink, and suddenly realize something doesn't taste right: Your water has developed a moldy, mildewy, musty, or unclean taste, with a scent maybe reminiscent of wet dog. It might even linger on your tongue after you drink causing you to wonder, Is something wrong with my sink?

The good news is that this is a common summer phenomenon, and it has nothing to do with your faucet or even the safety of your area's water system. Your tap water first starts out in a reservoir, lake, or river, before being collected and sent to a treatment plant, making sure it's safe to use and drink. During the summer, these reservoirs, lakes, and rivers are more likely to grow algae and bacteria, due to hotter temperatures, more sunlight, and lower water levels. Treatment plants will increase the amount of chlorine they use to treat your tap water, but some harmless leftover byproducts of algae can still remain. This is what can impart a moldy or musty aftertaste into your water.

Not everyone is sensitive to the musty taste of algae byproducts (it's likely genetic), so you may or may not notice it. Fortunately, despite the taste, your water is still completely safe to drink. The issue will likely go away on its own as soon as the weather cools.