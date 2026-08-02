Overthinking My Home Isn't A Flaw — It Actually Made Me A Better Interior Designer

As a professional interior designer, I'm swift and decisive when it comes to making furniture or material selections, giving advice, troubleshooting a renovation surprise, and more. Guiding clients in the right direction feels instinctual and rooted in years of practice. But in my own house? It's totally a different story. I have projects over five years in the works, paint samples taped or painted on multiple walls, and two different sets of knobs installed on my bathroom vanity (the ones I used for this affordable cabinet hardware makeover) because I simply can't choose. This is only partially due to the old "plumber with the leaky pipes at home" adage, not having the time or energy at the end of the day to focus on my own projects. In many cases, it's often my paralyzing indecision that grinds the process to a standstill. And I don't think my personal design paralysis is an isolated incident — it's a common occupational hazard ... but, in my opinion, not necessarily a bad thing.

Hear me out. The reason people hire an experienced interior designer is because they can't visualize what they want or translate their style to a space. But they at least create a starting point. A client's desires guide and ground me, and it's easy to lend my creativity and experience to open the possibilities for them. In our own homes, though, designers have the opposite problem: We imagine every wonderful possibility, and the challenge is narrowing it down to just one. The struggle is real, and I know so many professionals that fall into this rut from time to time ... or always. Still, one thing I know for certain: My at-home design paralysis is actually a good thing that I wouldn't change for the world.