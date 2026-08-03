The Clever Way To Update Honey Oak Cabinets Without Painting Them

Nothing rivals the organic warmth that wood cabinets bring to a kitchen or bath. These sturdy beauties do an epic job of standing up to wear and tear for the long haul. And though they're trending now, wood cabinets can be an incredibly time-tested pick with the right stain. But what if you inherit a space with a not-so-timeless stain color, like the ubiquitous 1990s and 2000s honey oak with overbearing orange undertones?

However, you don't have to change the finish itself or replace the still-in-great-shape cabinets altogether. In fact, one of the most effective ways to update your honey oak cabinets is to modernize your countertops. They are likely laminate or speckled granite if we're talking about the 1990s or early 2000s. Though it's hardly an inexpensive route, upgrading your outdated countertops that were originally paired with the cabinets will bring the whole look into the modern era. While natural stone always has the aesthetic edge for me personally, manmade stone-like counters also offer great functionality and a contemporary look.

Now don't go impulse buying a new countertop that fails to do the trick, or worse, exacerbates the orange-yellow glow that honey oak is famous for. First, let me break down my rules as an interior designer that will help you make a smart selection. You want to create some contrast while paying close attention to undertones. Then, your new stone countertops will help neutralize the overbearing orange tones of honey oak and modernize your space.