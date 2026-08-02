This Robotic Lawn Mower Is A Consumer Reports 'Smart Buy' — And It's More Affordable Than You Think

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If you hate mowing your lawn, robotic lawn mowers are for you. The problem, however, is that robotic lawn mowers are not cheap. Even if you can find something that is reasonably priced, it is often an entry-level machine with subpar cutting performance and missing basic features. Fortunately, there are some exceptions to this standard. Take, for instance, the ECOVACS Goat O1000 RTK Robot Lawn Mower. Consumer Reports (CR) gave it the "smart buy" badge, which basically means that it offers good performance at a rational price.

The ECOVACS Goat O1000 RTK also excelled in CR's testing, earning perfect scores for cutting performance, convenience, and safety. Its noise and build-quality ratings, however, fell just short of perfect. The mower is available for about $700 on Amazon, and it was the cheapest of all the robotic lawn mowers CR has listed at the time of writing this article. Its low price is far from its only advantage, though. For instance, unlike many robot lawn mowers, it has camera vision and does not require you to set up perimeter wires.

It can climb slopes with grades of up to 45%, too, and navigate through passages that are only about 2 ¼ feet wide. The mower also has a mobile app that allows users to divide the lawn into different zones, create no-go areas, and set mowing schedules. You can even use the app to adjust the cutting height and direction. Just make sure that you do not set the mowing height too low. Low grass height is one of the common lawn mowing mistakes you need to avoid if you want a lush, green yard.