Goodbye Dated Storage Cabinets: IKEA Has A New Option For Modern Tastes

If you're ready to replace your old-fashioned storage cabinets, IKEA is a popular retailer for affordable and contemporary options. While many retro design trends are making a comeback this year, there's still plenty of love for modern design and the visual calm it brings to a space. IKEA sticks to its minimalist Scandinavian style across several of its lines. If you're in search of a simple cabinet from the brand, the ENHET Storage Combination offers a mix of open shelving and closed storage that's a great fit for modern spaces.

The ENHET combinations collection is made to be flexible and modular for easy customization. This particular one is one of the line's bathroom combinations, though there's nothing stopping you from using it in other rooms. It consists of two adjacent, open ENHET Wall Shelves and a Wall Cabinet, open or with doors.

The components are simple and angular, aligning well with minimalist design. The thin framing, clean lines, and the combo of open and closed storage makes it look more modern than clunky, dated wooden cabinets. The shelves are made of metal, the cabinet is plain particle board with a smooth finish, and you can choose flat-panel doors, all typical of contemporary style. Color combinations are available in neutral white and black. Choose matching colors for a more subdued look or contrasting colors to add visual interest and boldness, but without extra adornment. This unit is plain, but you can still make it look cozier with decor, as it provides a simple backdrop for styling.