The Vintage Dishware Brand With An Iconic Mid-Century Pattern That's Highly Valuable

Attention vintage dishware enthusiasts: There is an iconic mid-century option you should keep your eyes peeled for. It has a unique pattern that perfectly captures the atomic vibe of the era ... and if you can score it for cheap while secondhand shopping, even better. While it's not one of the most iconic kitchen products of all time, this pattern is still highly valuable to collectors! It's the Starburst line from Franciscan Ceramics. This line was exclusively produced from 1954 to 1957, so there is extremely limited stock out there. Items from the Starburst collection are so valuable because they are rare! That is, if you plan to resell, you can often get back way more than what you paid.

If you seek out Starburst intentionally, you'll find that vendors who already know what they have on their hands routinely sell sets for more than $2,000 a pop. Even pieces sold on their own can seem expensive, like $75 for a gravy boat or a few mugs for $40. If you can take the time to piece together a collection, you do have the potential to save, but even $5 and $8 bits can add up quickly. The ideal place to find Starburst ceramics is at an estate sale or thrift shop. Often, ceramics in these contexts are priced to sell by people who would simply want to move merchandise. So, this line is one of the valuable vintage kitchen items you should never skip.