Skip The Finishing Stone: Sharpen Kitchen Knives With An Affordable Amazon Find

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The long-held culinary adage that a chef is only as good as their ingredients applies to kitchen utensils, too. A dull knife hinders the cooking process, making every movement a little slower, a little less precise. That's why having a reliable knife sharpener on hand can make a difference. Take the Longzon 5-in-1 Knife Sharpener, for example. It's a pull-through knife sharpener that's available on Amazon for $16.99. Some professional knife-sharpening companies charge $5 to $15 per blade, so buying your own sharpener at roughly the same price is generally worth it. While you can certainly find other knife sharpeners at a similarly low price, some cost much more, even surpassing $100 for really high-end ones.

Affordability aside, perhaps the main advantage of the Longzon Knife Sharpener is that it eliminates the prep work, concentration, and effort required from other knife-sharpening methods, like a finishing stone. The item has four sharpening slots, one specifically for kitchen scissors and the other three for varying levels of knife sharpness, and all you have to do is run a knife through the desired slot a handful of times. This makes it ideal for busy home cooks and people with little experience sharpening kitchen knives. Longzon's 5-in-1 Sharpener also works on multiple types of kitchen knives, including fruit knives and chopping knives.