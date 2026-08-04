10 Plants To Prune In August For A Healthier, Flourishing Garden In The Fall

It's August. You may be feeling the heat, and your garden definitely is. But, never fear — cooler weather is on its way, giving your plants a chance to put on a second show before the cold of winter sets in. To help your garden look its best when autumn rolls around, there are a few garden tasks to complete in August, such as pruning popular garden additions like lavender, boxwood, and creeping phlox.

Generally, think of pruning in August as giving your plants a light trim rather than a full makeover. It's time to focus on re-shaping the plant and keeping its size in check. As you move later into summer and into fall, heavy pruning often becomes more detrimental for many plants, because it promotes new growth that may not be prepared to handle cold temperatures. Removing spent blooms and out-of-control growth will help your plants look their best in the fall and prepare them for the winter to come. For best results, break out the pruning shears on a relatively cool day, or prune first thing in the morning, before the heat sets in. If your area has been experiencing a drought and your plants are stressed, it's best to wait until after they've had a good watering to prune.