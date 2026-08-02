DIYers Transform Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Rings & Craft Sticks Into A Work Of Art
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Making your own wall art gives you more agency to personalize your space and style your own pieces. For those on a budget, Dollar Tree is a favorite destination for cheap supplies. If you're in search of your next dollar store art project, this mirrored wall art piece by 2sistersstory is a glitzy idea.
While in-store stock varies between Dollar Tree locations, this DIY uses commonly-found items. The project starts with two half-circle wood craft pieces. Shower curtain rings are glued to the back to create a decorative frame, and the pieces are painted. Once attached, a circular mirror is glued on the front. You can use products like the Home Collection Clear Plastic Shower Curtain Rings (two packs are likely necessary), the Luminessence Glass Mirror Candleholder as a circular mirror, and an AdTech Mini Size Glue Gun (if you don't have one already).
To stick it to a wall, you may have to get a mounting tape from another store. With this Dollar Tree-heavy materials list, costs can stay near the $25 mark. It could even be significantly less if you have some DIY supplies like a glue gun and mounting tape already. While you're shopping, consider some affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that can double as decor if you're also in need of storage.
Craft a mirror wall art piece with Dollar Tree supplies
To create a piece exactly like 2sistersstory, you might have to buy a few items elsewhere. You can buy pre-cut pieces like the Woodpeckers Half Circle Cutouts at craft stores. These often come at a higher price than Dollar Tree items. Alternatively, use a full circle piece for a simpler look. To do so, simply line the circumference with curtain rings and stick the mirror in the middle. This makes a great boho DIY project since the finished artwork will have a charming sun-like shape.
Spray paint is also not a typical Dollar Tree offering, so if you want a two-toned metallic look, expect to pay a bit for more than one can. 2sistersstory uses the Rust-Oleum Specialty Metallic Spray Paint in gold and silver. With these extra materials, this DIY can cost closer to $50, which is worthwhile if you love the finished project. The metallic finish and mirror give the finished project a glam look, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a decorative glam mirror for under this amount.
The offset circles and the silver and gold paint gives this wall art a sun and moon aesthetic. Paint color is the most easily-customizable aspect of this project, if you prefer other colors. You can choose bright, contrasting hues to make it pop and suit eclectic spaces. Black and white can give it a sleek, contemporary look. Or, paint it all one color to make it feel more uniform. Also, if you like the circular shape of this project and have more rings to use, here's another DIY to turn curtain rings into a mirror wall feature.