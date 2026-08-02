DIYers Transform Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Rings & Craft Sticks Into A Work Of Art

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Making your own wall art gives you more agency to personalize your space and style your own pieces. For those on a budget, Dollar Tree is a favorite destination for cheap supplies. If you're in search of your next dollar store art project, this mirrored wall art piece by 2sistersstory is a glitzy idea.

While in-store stock varies between Dollar Tree locations, this DIY uses commonly-found items. The project starts with two half-circle wood craft pieces. Shower curtain rings are glued to the back to create a decorative frame, and the pieces are painted. Once attached, a circular mirror is glued on the front. You can use products like the Home Collection Clear Plastic Shower Curtain Rings (two packs are likely necessary), the Luminessence Glass Mirror Candleholder as a circular mirror, and an AdTech Mini Size Glue Gun (if you don't have one already).

To stick it to a wall, you may have to get a mounting tape from another store. With this Dollar Tree-heavy materials list, costs can stay near the $25 mark. It could even be significantly less if you have some DIY supplies like a glue gun and mounting tape already. While you're shopping, consider some affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that can double as decor if you're also in need of storage.