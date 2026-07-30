Everyone Called It Gaudy — Now It's The Statement Piece We Want In Our Homes

While velvet upholstered sofas and arm chairs are a beautiful and decadent choice, they aren't the only way to get this look. You can also get velvet ottomans and dining room chairs. Play around with textures, too. "I love using a patterned velvet on ottomans to bring depth to a room. When you add a print to velvet, especially in a bright or bold pattern ... it becomes something really special," interior designer Kim Armstrong told Southern Living. If brand new furniture isn't in the budget, consider looking for preloved pieces at thrift stores and antique shops.

Try pairing velvet with other textures to help it come to life — or add even more velvet with some dramatic curtains to further elevate your home. Think marble, matte gold, and glass, as well as chunkier textures like imitation fur or heavy knits. Saturated jewel tones are really popular, and look beautiful in velvet because the way light interacts with the fabric intensifies the depth. Look for chocolate brown, oxblood, plum, or deep earthy green.

Of course not everyone is in the market for new (or used) furniture for their home. Fortunately, there are ways to lean into this trend without buying a single piece of furniture. Velvet throw blankets are a great option — a perfectly draped throw is the ultimate way to showcase the way velvet makes light dance across its surface. If your couch or armchair is a standard shape, you can also try tossing on a velvet slip cover to get the look for a significantly lower price tag — and without the need to figure out how to haul away your old couch.