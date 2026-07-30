The Vintage Dishware Brand Behind Pyrex Also Owns These 5 Well-Known Companies

If you love vintage dishware, you probably know some of the top names to look out for. Over the long lifespans of these dishware brands, companies merge and split to create a surprisingly intricate family tree. The next time you're trying to find vintage Pyrex at the thrift store and spot some Corelle, think about how they're actually produced by the same brand, Corelle Brands. It doesn't stop there! They also own several other brands, including some non-dishware ones like Chicago Cutlery. Some of the brands Corelle produces, such as Snapware, are more recent editions acquired through sales and mergers. Others, like Pyrex, have been with them from the very beginning in 1915. There have even been a few brands that came and went, like the bakingware manufacturer Baker's Secret.

You may already be familiar with the name Corelle Brands, but they have gone by a few other names over the years. Originally, they were Corning Consumer Product Company, a division of the glass manufacturers Corning Incorporated that produced cookware and dishware. The division was sold by Corning Incorporated and became World Kitchen Inc. in 2000, eventually being renamed to Corelle Brands in 2018. More recently, they merged with the makers of Instant Pots, Instant Brands Inc., in 2019. Instant Brands was then bought by Centre Lane Partners in 2023. Don't worry if the corporate side of things is a bit confusing — Corelle is still the brand to know if you want to find Pyrex, Corelle, and a number of other cookware brands.