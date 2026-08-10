She Transforms Shower Curtain Rings Into Vintage Storage With A Cute Dollar Tree DIY
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Do you love the look of vintage boxes, trays, and jars? While it's exciting to find those prized pieces that make organizing beautiful, authentic ones don't fit into every budget. Fortunately, it's easy to transform a few inexpensive Dollar Tree shower curtain rings into vintage storage with a cute DIY from TikToker shesocraftdee. The circular shape of the basic plastic rings is perfect for creating curvaceous handles that add a vintage-inspired touch to basic containers. With a little adhesive, craft paint, and jute cord, the project is quick and adaptable, since you can reinterpret the technique to create a variety of storage solutions for your countertop, side table, or mantel.
The hardest part of this project is cutting a Home Collection Shower Curtain Ring perfectly in half to form handles, which you can do with a sharp pair of wire cutters. Don't worry if you shatter the plastic material on your first try, since the Dollar Tree item costs only $1.50 for a 12-pack. Other than that, you'll need a glass jar. Shesocraftee opted for a Clear Glass Hurricane Vase just big enough to tuck a few floral stems inside, but you could choose a larger vessel for storing cooking utensils or a smaller one for keeping Q-tips and cotton balls organized.
Permanently attaching the handles to either side of your container is simple with the help of a little E6000 adhesive. Because the glue sticks to plastic, you could even upcycle a plastic Dollar Tree container instead of a glass jar. Don't worry about it looking cheap, since the final step is how you'll achieve the stylish vintage look.
Use paint and jute cord to create a vintage look
After cutting a pair of shower curtain rings and securing them to your container, the next step is customization. Creating a distressed paint finish is one of the easiest ways to give this storage solution an aged appearance. While you can use any colors, white and black will help you achieve a classic farmhouse vibe. Start by covering your container and handles with a product like FolkArt Home Decor Chalk Paint from Amazon. Then, use a detail paintbrush to create a worn enamel look, adding thin lines of black acrylic paint around the rim, handle edges, and spots where wear and tear would naturally occur. Expect to pay around $15 total for paint and brushes.
@shesocraftdee
AN easy way to add handles to Dollar Tree jars is using shower curtain rings! So easy to do! #farmhousediys #dollartreefarmhouse #farmfresh #farmhousedecor #dollartreediy #dollartree #dollartreecrafts #dollartreehacks #dollartreedecor #diyhomedecor #shesocraftdee #dollartreediy #diycrafts #deehart #youtube
Adding lettering is another way to enhance the vintage effect, much like shesicraftdee demonstrates in the above video. Whether you use transfer paper or decide to freehand it, choosing the right typeface is crucial if you want an authentic vintage feel. Because enamelware was hugely popularized during the late 1800s and early 1900s, choose classic slab serif fonts of the same era like Clarendon or Fat Face. When lettering seems too complicated (or your attempt at steady-handing it goes sideways), remember that you can easily grab a sponge to create a colorful stippled texture that was common on vintage decorative enamelware.
While it's entirely optional, there is one more way to add a little flourish to your finished container. Consider wrapping the base with thin jute cord, which you can find in rolls for $1.25 at Dollar Tree just a few aisles away from those shower curtain rings. Use hot glue to secure it in place as you work your way around.