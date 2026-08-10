She Transforms Shower Curtain Rings Into Vintage Storage With A Cute Dollar Tree DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you love the look of vintage boxes, trays, and jars? While it's exciting to find those prized pieces that make organizing beautiful, authentic ones don't fit into every budget. Fortunately, it's easy to transform a few inexpensive Dollar Tree shower curtain rings into vintage storage with a cute DIY from TikToker shesocraftdee. The circular shape of the basic plastic rings is perfect for creating curvaceous handles that add a vintage-inspired touch to basic containers. With a little adhesive, craft paint, and jute cord, the project is quick and adaptable, since you can reinterpret the technique to create a variety of storage solutions for your countertop, side table, or mantel.

The hardest part of this project is cutting a Home Collection Shower Curtain Ring perfectly in half to form handles, which you can do with a sharp pair of wire cutters. Don't worry if you shatter the plastic material on your first try, since the Dollar Tree item costs only $1.50 for a 12-pack. Other than that, you'll need a glass jar. Shesocraftee opted for a Clear Glass Hurricane Vase just big enough to tuck a few floral stems inside, but you could choose a larger vessel for storing cooking utensils or a smaller one for keeping Q-tips and cotton balls organized.

Permanently attaching the handles to either side of your container is simple with the help of a little E6000 adhesive. Because the glue sticks to plastic, you could even upcycle a plastic Dollar Tree container instead of a glass jar. Don't worry about it looking cheap, since the final step is how you'll achieve the stylish vintage look.