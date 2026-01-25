Upcycle A Plastic Dollar Tree Container Into Adorable Storage With A Whimsical Twist

To create your own stylized container, start by removing the label from the Dollar Tree container. Wash it to remove any oils or sticker residue and let it dry. Tear up some white tissue paper into pieces at least several inches across; you'll need enough to cover the container, with pieces overlapping a bit. TikTok user @craftycoolstuff uses Mod Podge Hard Coat applied with a paint brush to cover the clear jar, but any decoupage medium will work. As it ends up, Dollar Tree sells Mod Podge, too. Coat one flat jar side to start, then smooth torn sheets of tissue paper atop the wet Mod Podge, using the brush to smooth it down. Keep working until the entire exterior of the jar is covered. When it dries, apply decals such as butterflies and flowers; any theme and color scheme you choose will work; it could be a nice way to make an accent piece that plays off the colors in any given room.

Add another coat of Mod Podge or decoupage medium over the decals as a sealer. As it's drying, apply a band of rickrack, ribbon, or trim around the perimeter of the jar lid to dress it up, using hot glue to adhere it in place. Add a few stickers or decals to the top of the lid as well, if desired. For a similar project to pair with this one, decoupage a jar and turn it into a DIY one-of-a-kind light by adding battery-powered tealights or fairy lights.