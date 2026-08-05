Easily Upcycle Old Towels Into A Stylish Bath Mat

Rolling out a colorful, textured bath mat is one of the easiest ways to decorate a small bathroom. However, bath mats can cost a pretty penny, especially if you're after a stylish design from brands like West Elm or Lulu and Georgia. The good news? You can make your own for next to nothing using just a few old towels — and you don't even need to know how to sew. Since towels are made to be absorbent, they'll make for a functional shower mat that helps keep water off your floors. Plus, it's a smart way to use old towels around the house instead of tossing them.

There are several ways to put this chic rug together, allowing you to customize the design and get the perfect style for your bathroom. You could braid the towels into a circle. Or, you could roll scraps and glue them together, just like DIYer Evrim Taşer Yılmaz. Otherwise, a basic, thinner mat should be quick to craft, though it may not look as stylish. Choose towels in colors that complement your bathroom, or dye the fabric if you absolutely hate the color of your old linens. Either way, this project combines sustainability, affordability, and originality in one fell swoop.