The One Herb You Should Plant In Pots In August To Help Repel Mosquitoes All Summer

Your household is likely no stranger to dealing with mosquitoes during the summer months. As the Mississippi State University Extension notes, it's common to see the most mosquito activity when temperatures exceed 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Any warm month can bring more mosquitoes to your outdoor spaces, but late summer can mean an even further uptick in these pesky insects. This is all thanks to a combination of heat and moisture. Needless to say, August is definitely not the time to let your guard down against mosquitoes. If you want an option outside of insect repellents, you might consider putting out natural fragrances mosquitoes can't stand, such as certain plants. One such option is lemon balm (Mellisa officinalis), which is easy to plant in pots and will continue to grow in the late summer season. This herb may help repel mosquitoes to a certain degree, but only when actively used in conjunction with other mosquito control measures.

Lemon balm is best-known for its lemony-scented leaves that can delight any gardener who appreciates crisp citrus smells. Plus, like other lemony herbs, such as lemon basil and lemon thyme, lemon balm can definitely enhance the summer vibe of your patio and other outdoor spaces. Yet mosquitoes may not be so amused by this plant. This is particularly the case when the leaves are crushed, thereby emitting even more of the lemony oil that may offend these insects and prevent them from ruining your summer fun. While more clinical studies are needed to investigate this crushed leaf method for home mosquito control, existing research does point to lemon balm as having mosquito-repelling qualities in essential oil form.