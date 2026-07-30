What To Do Immediately If You Or Your Pet Gets Sprayed By A Skunk

You're enjoying an evening walk with your dog when it happens — a skunk comes out of nowhere and sprays you both. While you didn't see that coming, everyone can now smell you and your pet from a mile away. You'll want to wash away the stink ASAP to minimize the risk of irritation to the eyes, airways, and skin. If possible, stay outside while doing so to avoid bringing the stink indoors.

As you get cleaned up, enlist the help of a family member or friend, who may need to make a trip to the drugstore to get the supplies needed to wash away the odor. These include 3% hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and dish soap. If you want to get the skunk smell out of clothing and furniture, use a heavy-duty laundry detergent or diluted bleach for non-porous objects, like plastic patio furniture.

If your pet's been sprayed, too, get in touch with their veterinarian. While getting sprayed isn't an emergency situation, it can damage your dog's red blood cells, leading to anemia. Your vet will give you instructions for monitoring your pet and will tell you what symptoms to keep an eye out for over the next few days.