Skip Paint: A Surprising Trick To Switch Up The Look Of Red Oak Cabinets

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It's hard to beat the lustrous hues of red oak, but sometimes they just don't fit with the plan. For example, if you're trying to brighten your cook space by painting the walls white or installing a light-colored backsplash, your old red oak cabinets could frustrate your efforts by looking drab in the revamped environment. You could paint the cabinets, but then you lose the look of natural wood. There's another solution that's worth the considerable extra effort, and that's to use wood bleach to lighten the oak.

The type of bleach you need is a two-component one that combines sodium hydroxide with hydrogen peroxide. This is available for purchase under several brand names, including Circa 1850 Wood Bleach and the Zinsser Wood Bleach Kit, or you can make your own using 100% Sodium Hydroxide and 27% to 30% Hydrogen Peroxide. Avoid other types of bleach, including chlorine and oxalic acid. They remove stains from wood, but they won't lighten the wood itself. Only a two-component bleach will do that.

Bleaching red oak lightens the color, but it doesn't magically turn red oak into white oak. The wood still has the reddish hues characteristic of that species, but they are far more subtle and easy to mask with a whitewash stain or one that contains mostly brown and yellow pigments, such as English Oak from Minwax. You can also just leave the wood unstained and coat it with a clear finish, and it will look lighter than it did before.