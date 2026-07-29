Ditch Boring Concrete: There's A Beautiful, More Unique Option For Your Patio

While poured concrete is among the best patio paving materials available, it is probably the most boring. Yes, concrete is durable, but there has to be a better-looking material out there to create a visually striking and unique patio. Well, as it turns out, there is: mosaic tile.

You may be familiar with mosaic kitchen backsplashes, but these tiles are just as welcome outside on the patio. Mosaic tiles are small fragments of ceramic, glass, stone, or porcelain that are artfully arranged into beautiful patterns. Among the most famous examples are the massive mosaic floors created by the ancient Romans, many of which have been unearthed in pristine condition. Today, you can purchase mosaic tiles in mesh-backed sheets or source them from recycled pieces of stone, broken glass, or old tiles. The former provides a uniform look, while the latter creates a more eclectic, DIY patio surface.

Do note that the direction you choose will also determine how much your patio ends up costing. Material choice and time spent by a professional on a meticulous, highly decorative design can cost upwards of $70 per square foot. This might be necessary if you have a large patio and lack the skills to do it yourself. However, a smaller space and a little artistic bravery could make this a fun personal project.