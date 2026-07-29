Ditch Boring Concrete: There's A Beautiful, More Unique Option For Your Patio
While poured concrete is among the best patio paving materials available, it is probably the most boring. Yes, concrete is durable, but there has to be a better-looking material out there to create a visually striking and unique patio. Well, as it turns out, there is: mosaic tile.
You may be familiar with mosaic kitchen backsplashes, but these tiles are just as welcome outside on the patio. Mosaic tiles are small fragments of ceramic, glass, stone, or porcelain that are artfully arranged into beautiful patterns. Among the most famous examples are the massive mosaic floors created by the ancient Romans, many of which have been unearthed in pristine condition. Today, you can purchase mosaic tiles in mesh-backed sheets or source them from recycled pieces of stone, broken glass, or old tiles. The former provides a uniform look, while the latter creates a more eclectic, DIY patio surface.
Do note that the direction you choose will also determine how much your patio ends up costing. Material choice and time spent by a professional on a meticulous, highly decorative design can cost upwards of $70 per square foot. This might be necessary if you have a large patio and lack the skills to do it yourself. However, a smaller space and a little artistic bravery could make this a fun personal project.
How to build a gorgeous mosaic tile patio
An indoor mosaic tile floor can be laid over a plywood backer board base, but this would not work outdoors because weather changes would cause the wood to swell or shrink, thereby loosening the tiles. You need a solid concrete base to prevent this. This makes mosaic tile an excellent option to lay over a pre-existing concrete patio. If you're building from scratch, however, you'll have to factor in the cost of the concrete base.
When laying down mosaic tile, you'll need to use thinset mortar, which is a cement-based material that bonds the tiles to the concrete backing surface. Work your tile design in sections by spreading a level layer of mortar, then setting the tiles. Once the design is finished, use grout to fill in all the spaces between the tiles. The grout sandwiches everything together and creates that secure, durable surface. An epoxy-based grout is the best for tile because it is durable, does not require refilling or sealing, and will preserve the color of the mosaic installation.
While a lot of mosaic tile patios can be made from a mixture of durable materials, porcelain is the leading candidate for its natural durability and weather resistance. In general, expect the mosaic patio to last as long as the concrete backer beneath, which could be up to 50 years.