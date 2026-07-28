Skip Vinegar: There's A Better, More Effective Way To Descale Kitchen Appliances

Limescale buildup is a common occurrence in kitchen appliances like coffee pots, kettles, and dishwashers. It happens when hard water — which contains deposits of minerals like calcium and magnesium — is dried or heated into the appliance surface. Vinegar is a popular kitchen-cleaning ingredient that can be used to melt grease off cabinets and descale coffeepots. Yet, however good vinegar is as a cleaner, citric acid is a better, more effective solution for removing limescale from your kitchen appliances.

Citric acid is a natural weak acid that is present in all forms of citrus fruit and is what gives them their characteristically tart flavor. In powdered form, it is used in cheesemaking and in preserved foods. For cleaning purposes, a simple solution of 2 tablespoons of citric acid mixed with 500 milliliters of warm water in a spray bottle can be used to wipe down appliances with limescale accumulation.

For descaling, you can use citric acid directly inside of coffee pots or tea kettles, and even to clean your dishwasher. For this, fill a detergent cup with a few ounces of citric acid and run the washer through a full cycle. The citric acid will cling to the limescale, remove it from the surface, and dissolve it, leaving you with a sparkling clean dishwasher interior without the harsh acetic smells associated with vinegar.