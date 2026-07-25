Everyone Called It Crazy — Now It's The Appliance In Every Home

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Some of the most iconic kitchen products and appliances of all time sure do make things a lot easier for modern folks! But there's an appliance that's now in nearly every home, but when it first arrived on the scene, people thought it was crazy! Can you guess what was once thought of as just a gimmick or totally unsafe? It's the microwave! Way back in 1976, The New York Times published an article about the sudden rise in popularity of this newfangled appliance. "We are doubling our capacity now and will be able to produce 3,000 units a day by midyear," George C. Foerstner, president of Amana Refrigeration Inc., a Raytheon unit, told the outlet. "But the way the market is exploding, we don't know if that will be enough." And the boom kept on!

But it wasn't always like this. Before the 1970s, people seemed extremely unsure about having a microwave in their kitchen. There appeared to be two main reasons for this. The first was apprehension about whether or not the appliance was actually good for all foods. "I would certainly never use a microwave oven for good French cooking. It's not for delicate kinds of foods," Abigail Kirsch, a gourmet cook, complained in the same article. The second was that it was simply unsafe! There was plenty of uncertainty about radiation leaks and the potential for getting sick by using a microwave. Even during the boom, the Consumers Union warned about the dangers of the appliances. Then, federal regulations were set in place as far as testing and the amount of radiation that could be leaked. And the rest, as they say, is history.