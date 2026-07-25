Move Over, Outdoor Shade Sails: IKEA Has An Easier Solution For Your Patio
Once the warm weather hits, the backyard becomes the busiest "room" of the house. Firing up the grill, taking a dip in the pool, and tending to the garden are signs of a summer well spent, but let's face it: The heat can be pretty unbearable. Every beautiful outdoor space needs a respite from the sun. While shade sails seem to offer solid protection, they're not always the easiest to care for. IKEA boasts a simpler, more manageable solution: the HÖGÖN / IGGÖN umbrella with base.
If frequent maintenance like cleaning and tension adjustments are more than you're bargaining for, skip the sail. When open, it creates 106 inches of shade, but the HÖGÖN / IGGÖN umbrella is touted for its mobility and sturdiness. Plus, it's easy to assemble and simple to set up, according to reviews. You'll just need to fill each sandbag with at least 66 pounds of sand before assembling. But don't fret, it's still not nearly as much work as installing a sail.
Here's why this IKEA backyard umbrella is handy and trendy
While shade sails are budget-friendly patio cover ideas, oftentimes they come with drawbacks. For one, they might not hold up to inclement weather. So, you'll find yourself taking it down as thunderstorms roll in, whereas the umbrella can be tucked away fairly easily. Plus, shade sails are likely to deteriorate over time, but you can preserve the longevity of the umbrella by quickly folding it up after each use. And, of course, you have the option of moving an umbrella if you so choose, which has its perks depending on where in the backyard you're parking yourself for the day.
The IKEA find also happens to coincide with one of the biggest backyard trends of the year. Homeowners are aiming to make their outdoor areas more functional, as they're morphing into an extension of the interior spaces. They're looking to outdoor furniture and decor to create livable areas. And having a protective piece that is able to move around and provide much-needed shade to dining or seating setups is a must. The HÖGÖN comes in a few colors to add style in addition to functionality. The midtone grey is a neutral option while the orange or yellow stripes provide a more playful vibe. As our backyards begin to feel more like living rooms, pair your umbrella with the IKEA JUTHOLMEN chair for an al fresco reading nook or the IKEA NÄMMARÖ dining set for a place to kick back with board games and a bite to eat with fam.