Move Over, Outdoor Shade Sails: IKEA Has An Easier Solution For Your Patio

While shade sails are budget-friendly patio cover ideas, oftentimes they come with drawbacks. For one, they might not hold up to inclement weather. So, you'll find yourself taking it down as thunderstorms roll in, whereas the umbrella can be tucked away fairly easily. Plus, shade sails are likely to deteriorate over time, but you can preserve the longevity of the umbrella by quickly folding it up after each use. And, of course, you have the option of moving an umbrella if you so choose, which has its perks depending on where in the backyard you're parking yourself for the day.

The IKEA find also happens to coincide with one of the biggest backyard trends of the year. Homeowners are aiming to make their outdoor areas more functional, as they're morphing into an extension of the interior spaces. They're looking to outdoor furniture and decor to create livable areas. And having a protective piece that is able to move around and provide much-needed shade to dining or seating setups is a must. The HÖGÖN comes in a few colors to add style in addition to functionality. The midtone grey is a neutral option while the orange or yellow stripes provide a more playful vibe. As our backyards begin to feel more like living rooms, pair your umbrella with the IKEA JUTHOLMEN chair for an al fresco reading nook or the IKEA NÄMMARÖ dining set for a place to kick back with board games and a bite to eat with fam.