Consumer Reports Names The Best Garage-Ready Refrigerators For 2026

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A garage refrigerator is a standard in many suburban American homes. Where else are you keeping those bottles of sauv blanc for when the girls come over, extra condiments for your next barbeque, and those huge bags of Costco frozen fish sticks? Consumer Reports (CR) recently ranked the best garage-ready fridges of 2026, and a few models rose to the top. Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Hotpoint all had simple, top-freezer design models in CR's top six.

When choosing a garage fridge, simple is best. You don't need all the bells and whistles on a secondary fridge, like ice makers and water dispensers and fancy smart refrigerator tech (although some of CR's picks come with those options). And, most importantly, not every fridge is fit for the harsh environment of a garage. Manufacturers will actually label a fridge as "garage-ready", which means it can withstand big temperature swings in an uninsulated space. That's the case with Samsung's RT70F18LRSR, which held up to CR's "hot garage" lab test, where the fridge was left to run at its coldest setting for 4 days in a 110-degree Fahrenheit space. Selling for around $750 at major appliance retailers like Home Depot, this narrower, 28-inch fridge tucks well into a narrow space in a garage, and online reviewers gave it good marks for its practical design and energy efficiency. One reviewer called it "the perfect garage fridge." Other models not necessarily marketed for garage use are also recommended by CR, which not only put them through the temperature test, but also looked at reliability, design, and energy efficiency.