Transform An Old Wine Rack Into Chic Bathroom Storage With Thrifted Silverware
Bathrooms are notorious for having storage problems. They are often the smallest room in your house and, to top it off, tend to be filled with so much stuff. Bulky towels, soaps, toilet paper ... the list just goes on and on. The question is, with so little space available, what exactly are you meant to do with all of it? Luckily, there are plenty of ways to do storage in small bathrooms. Take this DIY shared by TikToker vintish.soul, for instance. They cleverly repurpose an old wine rack as a towel holder, allowing you to skip boring towel holders altogether.
The bathroom storage idea uses a hanging wine rack and thrifted silver serving trays. Once completed, it is an elegant way to store rolled towels. While reusing a wine rack to store towels isn't particularly novel, adding thrifted serving trays is the perfect way to take your towel storage from basic to chic. Finding ways to store bulky items like towels, in particular, can be extra helpful because it frees up the limited space in your cabinet and drawers for something else. Moreover, this storage solution puts all that vertical space in your bathroom to good use.
How to turn an old wine rack into a bathroom towel holder
This DIY project is very simple to put together — the hardest part, perhaps, is finding the perfect pieces! In the original DIY, a wine rack with three cradle-style bottle holders is used. To elevate the look and provide a solid back that will keep your towels from falling out, nestle an oval-shaped silver tray in each cradle. Each tray should be situated so it rests against the bottom of the cradle, the top facing out and the back leaning at an angle across the back of the rack. To keep things secure, you can use polyurethane, super glue, or epoxy-based glue to bond the silver trays to the metal rack. Once your new towel rack has been hung up, place rolled towels across each cradle and step back to admire your handiwork!
@vintish.soul
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This same project can also be used to store hand towels or even toilet paper rolls. If you don't like the look of silver trays, there are other materials you can swap out that will serve the same purpose. For a similar look, back the rack with woven rattan chargers. If the wine rack you choose has vertical bars across the front of each cradle (like the ones in the original DIY), you can also use this storage solution for hanging towels instead. Just fold your towels instead of rolling them, and drape them across the vertical bar in front, the same way you would for a traditional towel bar.