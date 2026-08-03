IKEA Has A New Solution For Small-Space Wall Storage That Doubles As Stylish Decor

Think your small space can't be functional and cute? Then you need to make a trip to IKEA. Whether it's the retailer's Swedish roots or just its knack for identifying everyday home problems, IKEA seems to have a solution for everything. And now there's a new option for adding wall storage to small spaces: the multi-color SKÅDIS pegboard. This isn't your grandpa's pegboard — you know, the one he used to organize tools in the garage? The board itself is modern, sleek, and stylish, and it allows for several ways to tidy those small spaces in an attractive way.

When you're looking for expert small-space organization ideas, don't underestimate the power of capitalizing on your wall area. Using vertical space keeps your floors clear and helps the area feel more open, as the pegboard can replace the storage consoles, small side tables, and stands normally used in spots like entryways and bedrooms. The SKÅDIS comes in two sizes — 14 ¼ inches by 22 inches and 30 inches by 22 inches — so you can fit it to your space or choose more than one for customized storage. The fiberboard construction keeps the decorative display lightweight for easy hanging.

Instead of the traditional circular holes, this pegboard features a slotted design with a seven-piece set of accessories. Plus, all of the original white and black SKÅDIS accessories, including connectors, hanging buckets, and various hooks, will fit the new colors. The simple slotted look gives the pegboard an updated, stylish look all on its own, making it feel like wall decor with a purpose rather than just a simple small-space storage solution. The double-sided design lets you choose between dark gray-blue and dark lilac-red — whichever color works best with the rest of your design scheme.