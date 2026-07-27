Everyone Called It A Fad — Now It's One Of The Most Used Kitchen Appliances

When air fryers started popping up everywhere several years ago, some thought they would simply be a fading trend. Instead, these countertop appliances have continued to grow in popularity since they were first sold in 2010. Nowadays, when people think of their favorite kitchen appliances, air fryers are a common favorite, even in small kitchens with less countertop space.

According to a survey conducted by CNET in 2025, 70% of adults in the United States either own an air fryer already or plan to buy one when they can. After being launched, air fryer sales continued to increase for years, gaining a ton of traction during the COVID-19 pandemic in the early 2020s. A report by Research and Markets found that in 2020 and 2021, air fryer sales in the United States saw a 76% bump. Since then, more and more air fryers are sold every year, continuing the growth.

The appliances have become such household staples that many frozen foods now include instructions for air fryer cooking. This uptick is likely due to the air fryer's convenience, fast cooking times, and the ability to make crispy food healthier by cooking with less oil. Jenny Catton, a food blogger who runs The Air Fryer Kitchen, explains the consistent popularity to CNET. "Air fryers can handle nearly any dish you'd cook in a traditional oven, but in a fraction of the time," she says. "They're ideal for busy people. Once someone tries an air fryer, they usually tell their friends, and then those friends want one too."