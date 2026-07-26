What Is An Orange Electrical Outlet Used For?

If you've ever seen an orange electrical outlet, you're not alone in wondering what they're used for. While most outlets are a classic white, the orange versions do have a special purpose. And no, they are not typically just a fun decorating option for people who like bright colors. Instead, their job is to keep special equipment operating safely and effectively. In this Hunker exclusive, we spoke to Carl Murawski, a licensed electrician and host of a popular YouTube channel that offers blue collar wisdom, to understand exactly how these orange outlets work. "They are uncommon in typical homes," he says. "What people often call an 'orange outlet' is usually an isolated-ground receptacle, although the important identifier is actually the orange triangle on the face of the receptacle — not necessarily the color of the entire device." So in some cases, they might even be white — but still set apart by these special markings. That's the key thing to spot. Similarly, Murawski notes that there are orange outlets that were installed for color coding, without being isolated-ground receptacles.

"These receptacles are more commonly found in commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, laboratories, recording facilities and other locations where electrical interference may affect specialized equipment," Murawski continues. That said, there are a few cases where they might still pop up residentially, too. "A home might have one because it previously contained a recording studio, specialized computer equipment, medical equipment or another system whose manufacturer or designer called for an isolated ground." But it's also okay to use orange outlets for other purposes that aren't on this list. It won't cause them any harm if you do.