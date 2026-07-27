DIYer Turns Thrifted Board Games Into Clever Storage On A Budget
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Have you ever opened an old board game at the thrift store, only to put it back because it was missing pieces? These used, neglected games might not be able to be played as intended, but they could still have value as fun, creative storage. TikToker anianioli shared a clever hack that lets you make simple shelves with this unexpected item. The imaginative DIY upcycles old, unused board games into amusing and colorful surfaces. The crease in the middle of the game board that allows them to fold in half is what makes this storage solution so cute: By folding the board game to a 90-degree angle and mounting it to the wall, you can create knick-knack shelves, with one half of the board acting as the storage surface and the other half running up the wall to make a decorative, pop culture backing. All you need are some inexpensive wall brackets, like this Everbilt Black Steel Shelf Bracket, and the thrifted games, making this a low-cost way to bring an eye-catching custom accent to the room.
From Candy Land to checkers to Monopoly and Scrabble, most board games can be transformed into unique shelving. Even games that fold more than once make for fun storage with interesting shapes and angles. It's a great idea for game rooms, kid's play spaces, and even family rooms, but this storage will be primarily decorative. The board games won't be able to hold much weight, making your shelves better suited for lightweight decorations. Alternatively, secure your game boards onto a piece of wood for a shelf that's more functional yet just as cute.
Tips for making artful board game shelves
Since your DIY shelves will work alongside the rest of your decor, choose board games according to your room's color scheme and style. Older games could help you create a cool floating shelf with vintage charm, but more modern sets will still have a fun aesthetic. Once you've chosen the games, decide how to fold and mount the boards.
To make a simple shelf, glue two L brackets to the underside of one half of the game board (the shelf portion), and screw the brackets into the wall, using a level to keep the surface even. For more support, secure your board games onto a wooden board, and screw the brackets to the plank and wall. To make your storage more decorative, glue game pieces onto the board to add three-dimensional accents. To hold the boards in a right-angle fold and ensure your shelf won't fall closed, glue a small corner bracket to the back of the board. You could also adhere the backing portion to the wall directly with glue or tape.
While it's easy enough to make a shelf with the board's original folds, you can also score and bend it to form new creases and different shapes. For example, if you want to show off the name or logo on the board but the fold cuts it off, glue the original crease together and make new folds by scoring straight lines with a sharp utility knife. You can really score and bend the board anywhere you want to create the top and bottom of your shelf. On TikTok, creator graggsister2 even showed off boards altered to have three panels, so the bottom folds in front of the shelf for a dynamic, unique look.