DIYer Turns Thrifted Board Games Into Clever Storage On A Budget

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Have you ever opened an old board game at the thrift store, only to put it back because it was missing pieces? These used, neglected games might not be able to be played as intended, but they could still have value as fun, creative storage. TikToker anianioli shared a clever hack that lets you make simple shelves with this unexpected item. The imaginative DIY upcycles old, unused board games into amusing and colorful surfaces. The crease in the middle of the game board that allows them to fold in half is what makes this storage solution so cute: By folding the board game to a 90-degree angle and mounting it to the wall, you can create knick-knack shelves, with one half of the board acting as the storage surface and the other half running up the wall to make a decorative, pop culture backing. All you need are some inexpensive wall brackets, like this Everbilt Black Steel Shelf Bracket, and the thrifted games, making this a low-cost way to bring an eye-catching custom accent to the room.

From Candy Land to checkers to Monopoly and Scrabble, most board games can be transformed into unique shelving. Even games that fold more than once make for fun storage with interesting shapes and angles. It's a great idea for game rooms, kid's play spaces, and even family rooms, but this storage will be primarily decorative. The board games won't be able to hold much weight, making your shelves better suited for lightweight decorations. Alternatively, secure your game boards onto a piece of wood for a shelf that's more functional yet just as cute.