10 Vintage Cowboy Finds To Repurpose Around Your Home & Garden

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Whether you've been trying to create a home on the range since the first episode of "Yellowstone" aired or you've got country vibes on the brain after seeing Norway's soccer star Erling Haaland rock that cowboy hat during his recent trip to Dallas, there are tons of cowboy-themed decorating ideas to give your space a rustic makeover. Although you can find plenty of themed decor at your local home store, a lot of it is made from plastic or other cheap materials. Western wear stores are another option, but they can be pricey. To achieve a more authentic look on a budget, consider hitting up your local thrift store or flea markets for vintage cowboy finds like horseshoes, bandanas, and belt buckles that are easy to repurpose around your home and garden.

21st century cowboys live a radically different life than their predecessors, which becomes obvious once you start thrifting vintage cowboy wares. Even after years on the dusty trail, high-quality handmade stirrups and saddle blankets have often held up well enough to be creatively repurposed as everyday items for modern homes. Larger finds like vintage wagon wheels and horse troughs can also be upcycled pretty easily, even if it's your first time at the crafting rodeo. Read on to learn more about how clever crafters are making hay while the sun shines with vintage finds that can also put a little giddyup in your own home and garden.