The Benefits Of Installing A Stock Tank Pool In Your Yard

Stock tanks range generally between 6 to 10 feet in diameter, and are roughly 24 to 28 inches deep. If you want to opt for a hot tub or a small water-feature, a 6-foot option should be more than enough. If you want something that's big enough for you to relax and cool down in, go as big as possible — especially since the less water you have in the tank, the hotter it will get. Stock tanks also generally come in either metal or plastic, both of which can be lined or coated.

If you choose to chlorinate your water with a U.S. Pool Supply chlorine tablet dispenser, you may want to opt for plastic or at least line it, as it tends to erode through metal faster. If you want to use it in the winter, you can also turn it into a hot tub. If you go the hot tub route, the good news is that you can use either metal or plastic — though if you opt for plastic, it can be more effort to insulate.

Finally, you get to the fun part with the most benefit — deciding how to dress up your DIY stock tank pool. You can build it into a porch, on a concrete slab, or even install it into the ground. To get the full spa-like experience, you can also set the mood by adding some Luckystyle string lighting, or putting it under this Aoxun pergola. And if you do make it into a hot tub, don't forget a cover to keep it insulated and free of bugs and debris.