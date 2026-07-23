Before You Buy A Vinyl Fence, Here's How Long It Actually Lasts

Good fences make good neighbors, but that's not the only reason to consider adding one to your property. They can increase curb appeal while decreasing the chance your precious pooch or curious children will dart toward the street while you're not looking. Plus, certain types of fencing can block out noise and potential intruders. To maximize the benefits of installing a fence, picking the right material and style is crucial. According to Andrey Likhman, owner and principal of Vandeck Builders, homeowners should buy a vinyl fence if they want a long-lasting option that requires minimal maintenance. "Most vinyl fences will last 30+ years, but I usually tell clients to expect it to look its best for about 20," Likhman told Hunker during an exclusive interview. "The material itself holds up a long time. It's the appearance that starts to show age first."

Originally invented in 1872, vinyl was refined into the product commonly used for fencing by the 1920s. The synthetic material, which is also known as polyvinyl chloride or PVC, has long been considered one of the lowest-maintenance fencing options to consider for your yard because it doesn't deteriorate like wood or rust like metal versions do. Because pigments are blended into the PVC during the manufacturing process, colored vinyl fences don't need constant repainting or staining to look fresh. However, it's important to pick a color you'll love for the long term since changing it down the road could require significant time and expense.